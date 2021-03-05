SERAP To FG: Rescind Shoot at Sight Order

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has called on the Nigerian government to rescind its “shoot at sight” order, saying it’s a threat to human rights-based law-enforcement approaches.

Recall that President Buhari directed security agencies to shoot anyone seen with AK-47.

This was disclosed by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

Shehu said, “The president has ordered security forces to go into the bushes and shoot whoever they see with sophisticated weapons like AK-47″.

Reacting to the directive, SERAP said, the most effective way to address killings, abduction, violence in Nigeria is to ensure full compliance with the Nigerian constitution and human right law.

In a statement on Thursday, the Organization added that the shoot at sight directive is a threat to human right-based law-enforcement approaches.

The statement in part reads, “Nigerian authorities @NigeriaGov should rescind its “shoot at sight” orders to respond to the insecurity in the country. The most effective way to address the killings, abductions and violence is to ensure full compliance with the Nigerian Constitution and human rights law

“If the authorities are truly committed to ending the killings and abductions, they should take meaningful measures to protect Nigerians; immediately identify, arrest, probe and prosecute suspected perpetrators; and provide victims access to justice and effective remedies.

“The “shoot-at-sight policy is a threat to human rights-based law-enforcement approaches, may be abused and exacerbate the impunity by law enforcement officials. Non-violent means should as far as possible be applied before resorting to the use of force and firearms”. The statement added.