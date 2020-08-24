SERAP Urges Buhari To Review Controversial CAMA Law

An Accountability Organization, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to review his assent to the controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

The organization made the call, yesterday, in an open letter to Buhari by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oludare, titled, ‘SERAP asks Buhari to revoke assent to CAMA, send it back to NASS or face legal action’.

The organization urged Buhari to send the law back to the National Assembly “to address its fundamental flaws, including by deleting the repressive provisions of the Act, particularly sections 839, 842, 843, 844 and 850 contained in Part F of the Act, and any other similar provisions.”

“instruct the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), not to implement or enforce the CAMA 2020 until the legislation is repealed by the National Assembly and brought in line with the Constitution of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and Nigeria’s international human rights obligations,” the group said.

SERAP added, “With these provisions, the government now has overly broad and discretionary powers to arbitrarily withdraw, cancel or revoke the certificate of any association, suspend and remove trustees, take control of finances of any association, and to merge two associations without their consent and approval of their members.

“Rather than taking concrete measures to improve the legal environment and civic space that would ensure respect for human rights and media freedom, your government has consistently pursued initiatives to restrict the enjoyment of citizens’ human rights. These rights are protected from impairment by government action.”