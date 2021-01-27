Service Chiefs Appointment: PMB Felt It’s Time To Change Military Leaders – Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said the President felt it was the best time to rearrange the security system in the country with the appointment of new service chiefs.

He disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

While reacting to comments that the replacement of the service chiefs may have come following various calls by Nigerians for the sack of the former officers, He said, “the President knew the time to do it and I believe the time has come and that is why it has been done”.

“I don’t think it is a matter of right or wrong,” Adesina said when asked to clarify the situation, adding: “it is just a matter of doing what is best for the country at the best time”.

According to him, “It will not be right to say one side was right or one side was wrong because the President even in the statement we issued, also commended the outgoing service chiefs for their contribution to engendering a safer country.

Furthermore, “That shows that by and large, he was satisfied with their performances and he just felt it was time to rejig the system; have fresh energy, have fresh blood, have fresh ideas”. He said.