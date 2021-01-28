Service Chiefs Fully Aware Of Nigerians Security Expectations – Buhari

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has said the newly appointed service chiefs are fully aware of the high expectations from Nigerians regarding security in the country.

The Breakingtimes yesterday reported that the President appointed new service chiefs after he accepted the immediate resignation of their predecessors and their permanent retirement from service.

Buhari who said he met the Service Chiefs on Wednesday added that he reminded them that their loyalty is to Nigeria.

The President made this disclosure via his official Twitter account @MBuhari on Wednesday.

The President further asked the newly appointed service chiefs to prioritize the welfare of their officers and men.

He stated, “I met with the service chiefs today. They’re fully aware of the high expectations of Nigerians regarding security nationwide. I reminded them their loyalty is to Nigeria and asked them to prioritize the welfare of their officers & men. As their C-in-C my full support is assured”.

I met with the Service Chiefs today. They’re fully aware of the high expectations of Nigerians regarding security nationwide. I reminded them their loyalty is to Nigeria, and asked them to prioritize the welfare of their officers & men. As their C-in-C my full support is assured. pic.twitter.com/eX60tSJgya — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 27, 2021