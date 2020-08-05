Set Up Committee That Will Probe Further The Exorbitance Of Akpabio – Youth Leader Urges Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has recently been implored by the National Youth Leader, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Vincent Oyibode, to set up immediately a new committee of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), that will look into the excesses of the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking to reporters about the issue, Oyibode stated that the decision to neglect the already screened board by the senate, show Akpabio’s disrespect to the Presidency and likewise the National Assembly.

“The task of investigating further the activities of the Minister should be done now, as it is evident that he controlled the commission with a dictatorial kind of leadership. He added that NDDC is well recognised in past years as a commission where selfish individuals come together with sole aim of dividing country’s funds”, he stated.

Continuing, he said that the commission should be made independent, and free from control of Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. “It will be important that NDDC stands on its own, so as to avoid selfishly driven motive being brought to the commission”.

According to him, separating the commission from the Ministry will allow it carryout once more it supposed objective, which is to help increase oil production in the Niger Delta Region.

Youth Leader Oyibode urged the leaders in Niger Delta to come together and seize chance given by the commission to develop further Niger Delta Region, and also improve standard of living of the people.

“I further supplicate with Youth leaders from different region to eschew overenthusiastic praise and help monitor the activities of NDDC, so that the commission will once again carry out its required responsibility in helping people of Niger Delta”, he added.