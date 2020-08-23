Seven Dead As Plane Crashes In South Sudan

A goods delivering plane on Saturday crashed close to South Sudan’s Capital, Juba and in the process killed four passengers and three crew members that were on board.

The plane took off from Kameru neighborhood, which was seven kilometers west from the city’s International airport.

The Plane which is owned by South West Aviation company was said to be carrying cash to Wau Region for Juba based opportunity Bank.

The incident was confirmed by Transport Minister Madut Biar, who stated that together, eight persons boarded the plane, three passengers and five crew.

However, a lady out of the passengers survived the crash and is currently in good condition.

According to him, “all the confirmed passengers hailed from South Sudan, while the crew members were all Russians”.