Seven killed, others injured in a cult related violence in Lagos

Seven killed, several injured in a cult related violence in Lagos

Seven persons have been reported killed and several others injured in a cult related violence in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

According to the police, trouble started when two rival cult groups, kk and Eye confraternities had an argument and a member of one of the groups was stabbed.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident in Lagos on Wednesday, said the groups, KK and Eiye Confraternities, were involved in the incident.

Elkana said that the command immediately responded and arrested 10 suspects.

The police spokesman said that the gang whose member was stabbed, believing him to be dead, launched a retaliatory attack on members of the rival group.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumisu, immediately called for an emergency meeting and summoned the Area Commander, DPOs and the tactical commanders where the incident occurred.

According to him, the police chief also deployed the Special Strike Force men to arrest the social miscreants and deal with the situation.

Elkana recalled that a programme had earlier been organised for cult members to renounce their membership, “so the CP is determined to deal with the menace in the state”.