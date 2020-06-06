“Sex For Grades” Activist Kiki Mordi Draws Out Apology From Lawmaker Ahmed Jaha, Who Justified Rape With “Indecent Dressing”

Federal lawmaker Ahmed Jaha (APC-Borno), representing Chibok, Damboa, Gwoza Federal Constituency of Borno in the House of Representatives, has apologised for comments he made attributing the trigger for rape to women’s dressing.

This is coming after “Sex for grades” investigative Journalist and human Rights Advocate Kiki Mordi called Jaha out on social media.

Mordi accused Jaha of supporting rape culture by tagging indecent dressing as an excuse for rapists. Mordi argued that women are raped irrespective of their dressing, including Muslim women and little girls.

Mordi, —whose “sex for grades” documentary caused a stir recently, exposing lecturers all over Nigeria for exploiting female students sexually — has been actively campaigning against rape apologists, posting the contact details of various senators and asking Nigerians to contact them for accountability:

There are more lawmakers you can call!

Ask them what they're doing about rape culture. pic.twitter.com/yzD3dDt7Ve — Kiki Mordi (@kikimordi) June 6, 2020

Mordi further posted details of her email conversation with Jaha, as well as his apology:

Following this post, I sent an email to HON AHMED JAHA to ask why. This was my email and this was his response… I'm posting because something stood out for me in the response https://t.co/mncfr2tRcm pic.twitter.com/kA34uPMPnD — Kiki Mordi (@kikimordi) June 6, 2020

Jaha, at an interview with journalists on Saturday in Abuja, recalled his comments at the debate that women should cultivate a habit of proper dressing to avoid unnecessary harassment from men who could not control themselves.

“I have made a mistake that has offended the sensibilities of fellow Nigerians and indeed, fellow human beings, particularly women who are our mothers, wives, sisters and daughters.

“While I totally reaffirm my position that rapists should face death sentences, I regret the part that talks about the dressing of women.

“I deeply apologise for this position, because as some have rightly argued, my comments, could imply that women who are victims, share the blame of being raped.

“This clearly, could not have been the intention of someone who suggested death penalty for rapists,” Jaha said.



