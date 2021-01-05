SEX PARTY SCANDAL: Gov. El-Rufai’s Son’s House Should Be Demolished Over ‘Gang Rape’ Threat, Says Omokri

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has criticized the Kaduna State government for demolition of a restaurant over plans to allegedly hold sex party.

According to Omokri said the house of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s son, Bello, should also be demolished for threatening to gang rape a woman.

Recall that Bello had stirred controversies on social media when he threatened to gang rape the mother of a Twitter user.

He, however, later apologised for his tirade on Twitter.

But the former presidential aide in a tweet wrote: “If sex parties should lead to demolition, then Nasir @nelrufai’s son’s house should be the first to be demolished. We all saw when the young man threatened to gang rape an Igbo man’s mother, and even worse, to pass her around to his friend. That is even worse than a sex party. That is a rape party. Hypocrisy!

“Demolishing the alleged ‘sex party’ hotel just shows total absence of the rule of law in Kaduna.”

If sex parties should lead to demolishing, then Nasir @elrufai son’s house should be demolished. We all saw when the young man threatened to gang rape an Igbo man’s mother and pass her around to his friend. That is even worse than a sex party. That is a rape party. Hypocrisy! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 4, 2021

Demolishing the alleged ‘sex party’ hotel just shows total absence of the rule of law in Kaduna. Not that I support sex party (God forbid), but even if it is true (it is not true), is sex party illegal in Nigeria? The same country where a serving Senator married a 13 year old? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 4, 2021