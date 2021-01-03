Sex Party Scandal: I Lost My Pregnancy, Says Owner Of Demolished Restaurant

By Seun Adeuyi

Mrs. Aisha Mercy Yakubu, the owner of Asher Kings and Queens Restaurant in Kaduna State allegedly accused of organising a sex party, has just confirmed that she lost her baby due to the sudden demolition of her property without notice, according to multiple reports.

The demolished property is owned by wife of Mr. Albera Abraham Caltoh, spokesman of Kaduna State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The property, located off Court Road, Sabon Tasha by Kachia Road in Kaduna, was pulled down by the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA).

The party showcased “a high level immorality that negates our Socio-Cultural, Religious and Traditional values/ beliefs,” according to KASUPDA

In a tweet, KASUPDA said, “This act of immorality, is partly the reason why we are bedeviled with security challenges in our dear State.”

It said Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i “in his proactive Leadership Style ordered the immediate arrest of the Organizers and KASUPDA to Demolish the Structure to forestall a reoccurrence, serve as a deterrent to such other Clubs that may or are intending to host similar or same event to desist and ensure they operate within the ambit of the Law.”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Yakubu has threatened to sue Governor el-Rufai over acts of victimisation.

“I plan to seek legal redress for defamation of my character and the loss of my properties in the building,” she said in a statement on Sunday.