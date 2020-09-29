Sex-Toy Shop Assault: Court Orders Senator Abbo To Pay Woman N50m

The senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, has been ordered to pay N50m as compensation to a woman, Osimibibra Warmate, who was assaulted by him at a sex-toy shop in Abuja in May 2019.

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja, gave the order yesterday.

In 2019, the police charged the senator before a magistrates’ court in Zuba, Abuja, on one count of assaulting Warmate.

But the presiding magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, dismissed the case after upholding the no-case submission filed by the senator.

Warmate, through her legal team, including Esosa Omo-Usoh and Nelson Onuoha, sued Abbo in a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed before the FCT High Court and marked FCT/CV/2393/19.

In Monday’s judgment, ustice Samira Bature upheld the plaintiff’s case.

Although the claimant prayed for N300m as general and punitive damages, the judge awarded N50m against the senator.