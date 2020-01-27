SexForGrades:MOUAU VC Accused Of Impregnating A Third Year Student And Upgrading Her To Final Year Status

The Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) in Abia State, Prof Francis Otunta has been accused of impregnating a 300 level student of Accounting of the institution.

The allegation was contained in a petition written by a member of the University’s Governing Council, Dr Nelson O’Amanze Udenze.

In the petition made available to LIB, it was revealed that the Vice Chancellor was also accused of impregnating a third year female student of accounting in 2017. He allegedly upgraded the student to final year status without any examination, allegedly graduated her and allegedly quickly sent her abroad to close the trial.

Prof Otunta was also accused of an alleged abuse of office and embezzling money meant for some staff of the university he allegedly suspended.

A member of the University’s Governing Counil, Dr Nelson Udenze who wrote the petition against the Vice Chancellor, told LIB that he is yet to go the press because the Ministry of Education has constituted a panel to look into the allegations. According to him, he will be speaking to the press after the investigation has been concluded. He also confirmed that he wrote the petition this month, January 2020.

Read the petition below;

This is coming after a female lecturer of the institution, Prof Patricia Mbah accused same Vice Chancellor of sexually harassing her, illegally seizing her salary and victimizing her. The lawsuit against him will be heard at the National Industrial Court in Owerri on February 3.

