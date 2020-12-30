Sexual Abuse: We’ll Ensure Justice Is Served — Deeper Life

By Seun Adeuyi

Deeper Life Bible Church has pledged commitment to ongoing investigations on the alleged assault of one of its students in its school in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom.

Don Davis, a Junior Secondary School 1 pupil at the Deeper Life School, was alleged to have been abused by fellow student in the school’s dormitory.

Davis, 11 was admitted to a hospital barely a few weeks after he returned from school, as he was emaciated.

His mother, Deborah Okezie, took to social media to call out the school, claiming that her son was molested by his seniors and starved after the principal moved him to their dormitory for urinating on his bed.

Mrs. Okezie also claimed that her son informed her that the senior students pushed their hands and legs into his anus, threatening to kill him if he reported to his parents or the principal.

She thereafter narrated how she was attacked at the office of the commissioner for education in the state, Enobong Mbobo, who had invited her and her son for questioning on the instruction of the state government.

Deeper Life suspended the school principal and ordered an investigation, after the outrage the matter generated.

While providing an update on the case on Tuesday, Mrs Thelma Malaka, Education Secretary, Deeper Life High School, said the Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State, had taken over investigation to ensure “neutrality and a dispassionate outcome.”

According to her, the school would be transparent and ensure justice was served in the matter.

Her words, “The panel has sat and we have presented staff members and students of our school who have been mentioned in this particular case all through the period of the investigation. We believe that the government will share the final report once the investigation is concluded.

“Secondly, as a parent myself, I do care about the mental and physical health of Don Davis who has been at the centre of this issue. Despite the intriguing underpinnings, we will continue to show our love to him within the limits permitted by his parents. We have unflinching confidence in our God to resolve the issue such that at the end, the truth will ultimately prevail.”