A Nigerian Lady simply known as Omotayo, has narrated her experience in the hands of three men, who raped her in the past.

This, she revealed in a Twitter thread via her handle, @anike_tyee_, on Monday.

See below the thread:

The first guy is my own cousin, Etuali Christain he sexually assault me and my sick sister who has Williams syndrome and cerebral palsy for those who don’t know what it means it’s a deformity that affects her brain, so she’s unable to speak or walk she wears — omotayo_ (@anike_tyee_) June 2, 2020

He’d come sit close to me and would find a way to touch my butt. One day it was just me and him in the house and he came to my room and forced his dick in me, at that time my mom wasn’t emotionally available and it was hard to talk to her, the saddest — omotayo_ (@anike_tyee_) June 2, 2020

Still beat me for that. He didn’t attempt to rape me after that day but he never stopped sexual assaulting me and for my sister, my elder brother found him on her with blood in her diapers 💔. — omotayo_ (@anike_tyee_) June 2, 2020

I made the mistake of not asking him where we were going and he told me to meet him up at cold stone, he then told me he wanted to go home and get dressed before we leave this was around 9pm and then when we got there I realized it was a hotel and he told me — omotayo_ (@anike_tyee_) June 2, 2020

I waited for another 30 minutes and by this time it was already 12:30am, he came back and told me his brothers said they’re tired and they don’t want to go out , I said alright and wanted to leave and probably crash at a friend’s place close by but he was — omotayo_ (@anike_tyee_) June 2, 2020

Wants me to be his babe. I told him I didn’t feel the same way and I wasn’t interested in a relationship, he started begging me to kiss him and have sex with him. He locked the doors and held me down to kiss him , I begged so hard for him to leave me alone — omotayo_ (@anike_tyee_) June 2, 2020

Gate man not to let me out, I started calling my friends for help cos I started panicking, his brother finally came to my rescue that was what saved me that day but I’m mentioning Jibola because he’s a liar and a manipulator — omotayo_ (@anike_tyee_) June 2, 2020

He said we should meet up and he didn’t tell me where but he told me to give the phone to the bike man ‘I know I’m silly and naive ’ and the bike man told me not to worry that he’ll take me. He dropped me somewhere and yomi came to pick me, I thought maybe we — omotayo_ (@anike_tyee_) June 2, 2020

Remove my top that he wants to see my boobs, I was like I didn’t understand is that why I’m here and he said he just wants to look at it and I said no, he later moved close to me and started touching me, I told him to stop that I want to leave and he — omotayo_ (@anike_tyee_) June 2, 2020

Want to and he suddenly took off his jalamia and he was stark naked. I wore a skirt so he started pulling my pants and I said stop and he told me resisting will only make it worse and I was just scared and I didn’t want to get hurt so I stopped resisting. He — omotayo_ (@anike_tyee_) June 2, 2020

Any of the people mentioned above, I just want to share my story and to everyone who has been in my shoes ,it gets better and you’re not alone#StopRapingWomen — omotayo_ (@anike_tyee_) June 2, 2020