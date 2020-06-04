Sexual Assault: Reps Reject Castration As Punishment For Rapists

The House of Representatives has voted against a prayer seeking to recommend castration as punishment for rapists.

The House, at the plenary on Thursday, rejected the motion which was earlier recommended by a member, Mr James Faleke.

Faleke had recommended that persons found guilty of rape should be castrated.

Following the rising cases of sexual violence in Nigeria, the lawmakers also asked the Inspector General of Police to immediately commence an investigation into the cases of Uwa Omozuwa, Tina Ezekwe, the reported rape of a minor in Jigawa state, as well as all other reported cases of violence against women.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, described the rise in these cases as sick, despicable and an ungodly act which cuts across all gender.

The House was reacting to a motion of urgent public importance by Representative Rotimi Agunsoye, on the need to condemn the rising cases of sexual violence and other social vices against women and police brutality.

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Government to launch a more effective campaign against rape and other violence against women and girls.