0 comments

SHAME! ‘Nigerians Are Dying Of Hunger, Rather Your Problem Is Social Media’ – Yul Edochie Blasts Leaders, Others

by on October 30, 2020
 

Yul Edochie, a Nigerian actor and politician, has shared his views on the robbery of warehouses and shops across the country by hoodlums.

The Actor went to his social media page, saying that after seeing the looting videos, any good leader should have restless nights, adding that Nigerian people are dying of hunger.

He took a dig in an indirect shot at Desmond Elliot and other politicians who have misguided interests and are more worried with social media regulation.

His Tweet:

Any good leader should have sleepless nights, after seeing those looting videos, figuring out ways to boost the living conditions of the masses. The people of Niger are dying of hunger. Social networking is your headache. Uh, shame!

READ  Taxi Driver slapped into coma for spreading 'Buhari is dead' rumors

Breaking News, News

Leaders

Gerald Onwuka


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 