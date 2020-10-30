SHAME! ‘Nigerians Are Dying Of Hunger, Rather Your Problem Is Social Media’ – Yul Edochie Blasts Leaders, Others

Yul Edochie, a Nigerian actor and politician, has shared his views on the robbery of warehouses and shops across the country by hoodlums.

The Actor went to his social media page, saying that after seeing the looting videos, any good leader should have restless nights, adding that Nigerian people are dying of hunger.

He took a dig in an indirect shot at Desmond Elliot and other politicians who have misguided interests and are more worried with social media regulation.

His Tweet:

Any good leader should have sleepless nights, after seeing those looting videos, figuring out ways to boost the living conditions of the masses. The people of Niger are dying of hunger. Social networking is your headache. Uh, shame!

After watching those looting videos, every good leader should be having sleepless nights working out ways to improve the living standard of the masses.

Nigerians are dying of hunger.

Rather your headache is social media.

SHAME! — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) October 30, 2020