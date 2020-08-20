“Shame On #Buhari And His Govt Officials” — Nigerians React As Buhari’s Nephew, Mamman Daura Reportedly Jets Out For Treatment

Nigerians on Social Media (Twitter), have reacted to news making the rounds tgta Mamman Daura, the nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been flown in a private jet to the UK for medical treatment.

Daura left Nigeria on Wednesday, August 19 after exhibiting respiratory difficulties with symptoms similar to COVID-19 since last Friday, according to a report by an online news platform.

Daura, 79, who is seen as the most influential personality in the Buhari’s cabinet, is said to be suffering an undisclosed ailment.

BREAKINGTIMES recalls that Aisha Buhari, the president’s wife, was flown to Dubai for medical attention early August

Below are reactions:

@Mayorspeaks: “#Buhari and his Gang should be ashamed of themselves. So 5 years into Power, no single hospital is well equipped to threat your dying Allies including your own Nephew, Mamman Daura. You have to fly him to UK for treatment Your govt has failed us woefully, Just resign already.”

@Adejoke09801073: “Shame on #Buhari and his govt officials. If after 5 years in govt, there is no hospital in Nigeria that is worthy or well equipped to serve as a treatment facility for your relative (Mamman Daura). This simply shows this govt has failed Nigeria. Come and arrest me 😂😂😂😂😂”

@Benedictshawn: “#ptp. On Mamman Daura been flown to UK. Wen our politicians falls sick, they fly abroad for treatment despite falling to fix our health sector. But when a common man fall sick, we hav no choice than to rely on the failed health sector.@UrbanRadio945”

@Okikechukwukere: “Come oo, I thought international flights was supposed to begin on the 29th of August? How the hell did Mamman Daura get to the UK??”

@talktomegoro: “Mamman Daura has been flown to a UK hospital for treatment. Ladies and gentlemen, we are in the semi finals. It’s about to go down.”

