Shame On My Critics, Buhari Finally Heeded My Advice On Ak-47 – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over directive he served security operatives to shoot anyone illegally in possession of AK-47 rifles.

The Governor said President Buhari did the right thing by issuing the directive

Recall that President Buhari issued the directive through his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu on Wednesday.

While speaking in Makurdi when the chairman, governing board, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Adamu Kyuka paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday, Ortom described those that criticized him over comment against the use of AK-47 rifles by herders as “sycophants”.

The Governor who said that the president’s order would reduce criminality, banditry and attacks by armed herders in Benue and across Nigeria, added that the directive will also make the communities safer for displaced farmers to return to their ancestral homes.

His words, “I commend Mr President for his recent order against those bearing AK47 rifles,” Ortom said.

“This I am sure will reduce the high rate of criminality, banditry and militia herdsmen attacks on our farming communities.

“I don’t only criticise. I also commend where necessary. And I want to say shame on those sycophants who were bashing me for writing to Mr President because he has finally heeded my advice.”