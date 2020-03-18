‘Shameless Busybody’ — APC Blasts PDP, Accuses It Of Attempting To Interfere In Zamfara Guber Matter

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as “shameless busybody.”

It accused the PDP of attempting to interfere in the Supreme Court’s decision to reserve its judgment on the Zamfara State governorship election matter.

In a statement signed by Lanre Issa-Onilu, its spokesman, the party noted that the PDP has no business in this matter as it is clearly an intra-party affair in which the APC is asking the apex court to review its judgment.

Recalling the disagreement over the conduct of our primaries in Zamfara State, APC stated that the Supreme Court had earlier declared that they can only review their judgement to correct errors.

The ruling party wondered why the PDP was shivering over this matter as if they are aware there could be error.

APC reminded Nigerians that the results of the elections were duly announced and our candidates were declared as winners by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It insisted that the matter at the Supreme Court has nothing to do with the outcome of the elections where the PDP was clearly defeated.

“In other words, the Zamfara State case shares no similarity with either the Bayelsa or Imo case.

“It is therefore irresponsible of the PDP to raise infantile accusation against the Supreme Court and our party. On this matter, PDP is an interloper and a shameless busybody”, it added.