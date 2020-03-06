Shehu Sani begs Ganduje to forgive Emir Sanusi

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has pleaded with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to forgive the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll of any wrong doing.

Sani in a tweet on Friday via his verified twitter account urged governor Ganduje to “forgive, forget and move on and let the Emir be”

He reminded the governor that power is transient and as such, he may need the emir someday.

See his tweet below:

Dear Brother @GovUmarGanduje ,forgive,forget and move on and let the Emir be.Power is https://t.co/iC3VLyRR8a May need him tomorrow when everyone has left. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 6, 2020

The Emir is facing fresh probe by Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission over allegation of N2.2 billion land scam.

The first class traditional ruler who was expected to appear before the commission’s team of investigators yesterday didn’t appear, requesting for another day.

However, the commission still insisted on Friday that the Emir must appear before it for questioning on March 9th, 2020.

The governor has been at loggerhead with Emir Sanusi and many see the fresh probe as a continuation of the initial crisis that led to the creation of additional four new emirates in the state.

This is not the first time the emir and the Kano Emirate are coming under probe since Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll, ascended the throne in 2014.

The Kano anti-graft agency investigated the emir over what it called “questionable” expenditure to the tune of N 4 billion but the probe was later suspended.

It could be recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Kano had last month quashed the report of the commission that indicted the Emir over an allegation of N3.4 billion fraud from the Emirate Council fund.