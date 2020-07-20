Shehu Sani Blasts FG For 100% Increase In Train Fare, Says It Is Unfair, Insensitive

Ex-Kaduna Central district Senator, Shehu Sani has blasted the Federal Government for an increase in train fare for Abuja-Kaduna route.

Recall that Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transport had announced a 100% increment in train fare for the Abuja to Kaduna service.

Amaechi, while speaking to reporters, on Saturday, said the reason for the double was, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister said, travelers should be prepared to pay double of whatever trip they enjoy.

While explaning the reason behind the incremen, Amaechi said the coach previously carried 88 passengers but when they resume the service, the coach will be carrying just 40 passengers.

Reacting to this new development, Sani, in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @ShehuSani, on Monday morning said that such development was unjust, unfair, and insensitive.

He also advised the transportation Minister to make things easier for the people, given that the masses are suffering already due to the recent coronavirus pandemic.

“To the transportation minister @ChibuikeAmaechi and the ministry; 100% increase in train fare is unjust, unfair, soulless & insensitive. Make things easier for the people when you are on top of the rock of power, you will meet with them when you are back to the base of life,” he tweeted.

