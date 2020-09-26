0 comments

Shehu Sani Condemns Boko Haram Attack On Gov Zulum’s Convoy

Ex-Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to the attack by Boko Haram Terrorists on the convoy of Governor of Borno State.

BREAKINGTIMES had reported that the governor’s convoy was ambushed shortly after leaving Monguno, at Kekano village.

7 policemen and 3 soldiers were confirmed dead from the attack, according to reports.

The incident occurred while the convoy was heading to Baga town ahead of government’s plan to return internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Maiduguri to Baga

The insurgents also seized and carted away one police armoured car, one gun truck belonging to the military and six government vehicles.

Reacting on his Twitter page, Sani advised the governor to exercise great caution in areas still under control by Boko Haram and be well protected.

The former Kaduna Senator also condoled with the families of security agents who died in the process.

“The attacks on the convoy of Governor Zulum by the Insurgents again is condemnable. The Governor must be well protected. In view of this, he should exercise greater caution in areas still controlled by the terror group. My condolences to the families of the policemen lost,” he tweeted.

