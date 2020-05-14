Shehu Sani Describes Killings in Kaduna State As ‘Unspeakably Cruel And Dastardly Tragic’

Former Senator of Kaduna Central Zone in the 8th National Assembly and President of the Civil rights congress of Nigeria (CRCN) Shehu Sani took to twitter to share his opinion about the recent killings in Kajuru Kaduna State.

The killings were reported by eyewitnesses on Tuesday who said that Fulani heardsmen attacked their village and killed 17 persons on the first day and 5 persons the following day.

The alleged fulani heardsmen returned the following day to attack while they were conducting a funeral for those who died the previous day and. This attack led to the death of 5 more people.

Sani described the killings as cruel and tragic , he believes that the killings of women and children is beyond the regular lunacy of the everyday bandits.

Sani further stated that killings by the so called bandits shows a systematic way of ending the lives of individuals and urges that action against theses killings should be taken.

“The horrific images of the gruesome killing of Women & Children in Kajuru,Kaduna State is evidently beyond the ‘usual lunacy of d everyday bandits’:It’s unspeakably cruel & dastardly tragic.It reveals a systematic pattern of extermination of a people.Action needed.” Shehu Sani tweeted.

The horrific images of the gruesome killing of Women & Children in Kajuru,Kaduna State is evidently beyond the ‘usual lunacy of d everyday bandits’:It’s unspeakably cruel & dastardly https://t.co/6hBHM2eVMv reveals a systematic pattern of extermination of a people.Action needed. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 14, 2020



