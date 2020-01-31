Shehu Sani regains freedom after being detained by the EFCC for 4 weeks

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after perfecting his bail conditions.

Recall Breaking Times reported that the former lawmaker who was arrested on December 31, 2019, was granted a N10m bail after being arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo on two counts of fraud involving alleged extortion of $25,000 from a businessman in November 2019.

He was accused of extorting the businessman on grounds of passing the money to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad and the acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

Sani whose bail conditions include submitting his international passport to the court and producing a surety with a landed property that is worth the bail sum, was released around 6pm on Thursday January 30 as confirmed by his media aide, Suleiman Ahmed.