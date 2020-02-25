Shehu Sani speaks on Boko Haram attacks

Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central, says special protection unit at worship centres across the north-east region over the incessant attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.

In a tweet on Monday, the former senator condemned the attacks, saying they are targeted at churches and the clergy in the region.

He said the protection unit should either be deployed or private guards should be allowed to bear arms for the sake of self-protection.

“The continued condemnable targeting of Churches and the Clergy in the North East by the insurgents, in order to trigger a sectarian crisis, demands that special protection unit need to be deployed to protect worshiping centers,or their private guards be permitted to bear arms,” he tweeted.

The former lawmaker had earlier said prayer is the most potent option left in the fight against insurgency.

“We should all join the people of Borno State in Fasting and Prayers tomorrow for the restoration of Peace in the state. This is so far the most potent option left”

Boko Haram has repeatedly attacked states in the north-east region despite assurances from the federal government that the insurgents are losing the war.

On Friday, suspected members of the Boko Haram sect killed many people in Garkida, a town in Gombi local government area of Adamawa state, and burnt many buildings, including churches (pictured).

The insurgents had earlier killed Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of the state.

The insurgents also killed 30 persons in Auno, a community near Maiduguri, followed by an attack on Korongilum, a community in Chibok local government area of the state.

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, had said the Nigerian Army needs 100,000 additional soldiers to win the war against Boko Haram.