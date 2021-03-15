Shehu Sani To Buhari: Stop Issuing Warnings To Bandits In English

A former Senator, Shehu Buhari, has told taunted Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari over the frequent attacks by bandits.

Usually after such attacks, President Buhari issues warnings to the armed men through his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

After the abduction of schoolgirls in Jangebe Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State, the president had said bandits were not more powerful than his government.

“The only thing standing between our security forces and the bandits are the rules of engagement,” the president said warning them to cease such attacks or risk being crushed.

But weeks after the incident, which the government said would be the last attack on schools, bandits struck at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna, abducting 39 students.

The president, again issued a fresh warning, saying the country will not allow the destruction of the school system.

But in what clearly looked like mockery, Sani asked the presidency to issue such warnings in a local language since the ones issued in English have been ineffective.

He tweeted, “All warnings issued to the Bandits should be made in the local language they can understand. Warning them in English is so far futile.”