Sheikh Gumi To CBN: Pay N100m Being Demanded By Bandits To Free Greenfield Students, Before It’s Too Late

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has urged the Federal government not to take the threat by the kidnappers of students of Greenfield University, Kaduna lightly.

ThePunch quoted Gumi to have said this on Tuesday, adding that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should pay the N100m ransom being demanded by the kidnappers of the students.

Gumi made the call as a parent of one of the abductees lamented that the kidnappers were insisting on a ransom of N100m.

The parent reportedly lamented that the bandits were still insisting on their demands and threatening to kill the students.

At least 23 students and a member of staff of the university were abducted from the school on April 20, 2021. Few days later, five of the students were killed by the bandits.

One of the bandits, Sani Jalingo, on Monday, in an interview with the Hausa service of the VoA, demanded N100m and 10 motorcycles for the students to be freed.

Jalingo threatened that the failure of the Kaduna State Government or families of the students to meet the demands by Tuesday (yesterday), would lead to the killing of the abductees.