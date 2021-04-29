Shekau Kills Commanders, Unveils New War Commander For Boko Haram

Abubakar Shekau, factional head of Boko Haram has appointed Abu Muhammad as the new Amirul Jaysh (Commander of War).

Shekau announced the replacement after killing the former Commander, Abu Fatimah.

According to PRNigeria, Shekau personally shot and killed Abu Fatimah last week for allegedly betraying the sect.

An informant said that two other senior commanders were also eliminated by Shekau.

“Following an internal dispute, Shekau killed Abu Fatima, one other Commander and Amirul Fi’ya, a son to a renowned Bama businessman, Alhaji Modu Katakauma,” the source said.

Early this year, the Shura (consultation) Council of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) announced the appointment of Abu Dawud as new leader.

Dawud emerged after a coup which overthrew Amir Abba-Gana at Tumbum Kayowa.

Abba-Gana was elevated after the execution of Ba’a Idirisa on February 9, 2019. The deceased had succeeded Abu-Mossad Albarnawee.

Abba-Gana was sacked for installing Aliyu Chakkar as the ‘Governor of Lake Chad’. Chakkar replaced Goni Maina, an ex-ISWAP commander.