SHOCKER!!! Delta Police Uncover Weapons In Church

Police in Delta State says it had uncovered some weapons in a church building in Okwe community, Asaba area of the state.

This was disclosed by Hafiz Inuwa, the Commissioner of Police in the state, while speaking to Channels TV on Saturday.

Inuwa revealed that that operative of the Command discovered the prohibited firearms hidden in Christ Holy Church International building in the state capital, adding that investigations have commenced into the matter.

The police boss said a community vigilante and one pastor Freeman Eze was arrested during the recovery who claimed that the firearms were meant for the protection of the church.

Inuwa explained that the police swoop unto action following intelligence report it received on June 23 where the church is situated.

In his words: “When we got our intelligence on June 23, we just swoop into the area where Christ Holy Church campground is situated in Okwe.

“We swoop into that place and got one vigilante by name Freeman Eze arrested. Eze is not from Delta State.

“However during the course of our interrogation and investigation at the scene, we were able to recover six assault rifles because pump-action rifles are now a prohibited firearm.”

He explained that the suspects said that the recovered arms were meant to provide security to the house of God.