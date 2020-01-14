Shocking SC Judgment sacks Ihedioha, declares Uzodinma winner

The Supreme Court in a unanimous Judgment on Tuesday sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State, declared Hope Uzodinma winner and orderer INEC to issue Uzodinma certificate of return. A seven-man panel of the apex court in its decison held that Ihedioha did not win majority of votes cast at the March 9, 2019 governorship elections. In the Judgment delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the court accordingly ordered the INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Ihedioha and issue a fresh Certificate of Return to the candidate of the APC on grounds that he won majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.The court held that the lower court erred in law when it rejected evidence tendered before them to the extent that votes from 388 polling units were not credited to APC and Hope Uzodinma. The court also ordered the immediate swearing in of Uzodinma as lawful winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo State.