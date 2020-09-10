Shooting Her Was Never My Intentions, Lanez Blames Alcohol As He Apologizes To Megan Stallion

Recall the video that was uploaded few weeks from now by music star rapper, Megan Thee Stallion where she named Tony Lanez to be her shooter.

Tory Lanez however, has apologized to Megan Thee Stallion after shooting her on the leg.

The rapper broke silence after the shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion, by saying that he was drunk and had no idea what he was doing.

He tendered his apology via a text message to Megan saying he was intoxicated and didn’t know what he was doing.

Contained in the letter, the rapper said he was truly sorry for shooting her even as he knows she ain’t gonna ever talk to him again.

“It should never have happened, I can’t go back to the past now, I feel bad because I drank too much”, he stated.