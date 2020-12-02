Idowu Maryam Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has been confirmed as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Senate for a second term of five years. The confirmation took place on Tuesday after the report of the Senate Committee on INEC, Chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya, All Progressives Congress(APC) Kano South was read […]
By Onwuka Gerald Following killings of 43 farmers in Zabarmari, Borno state, Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram on Tuesday released a video claiming responsibility for the massacre. In the video, the Boko Haram leader, Shekau stated that the farmers were killed because they were collaborating with the Army. He said that some of the […]
By Onwuka Gerald Delta State Electoral Commission has slated March 6, 2021 for the conduct of elections for local government chairmanship and counselor positions in all the 500 wards and 25 local government councils in the state. The announcement was made by the Chairman of the Commission, Michael Ogbodu, after meeting with party stakeholders as […]
By Onwuka Gerald The acting Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi State, Fred Udogu has faulted claims by Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi that he was forced to borrow N5 billion to fund the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 2015 Presidential campaign. Udogu on Monday said that since the unpopular move of the governor […]
By Adejumo Enock The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new Director General of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP). Sulaiman-Ibrahim replaces Julie Okah-Donli, a lawyer, who was appointed in April 2017 and is now the new chairman of United Nations Voluntary Trust […]
By Onwuka Gerald German pharmaceutical company, BioNTech alongside its partner from the United States, Pfizer said they have filed an application with the European Medicines Agency for conditional approval of their COVID-19 vaccines. Both companies on Tuesday stated that the submission completes the rolling review process that was initiated with the agency on 6, October […]