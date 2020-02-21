0 comments

Shops destroyed as fire razes Jabi motor park in Abuja [PHOTOS]

by on February 21, 2020
 

Many shops were destroyed in a fire outbreak at Jabi motor park in Abuja on Friday.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, but men of the federal capital territory (FCT) fire service are at the scene of the inferno.

The incident, which started abut 10:12am, sparked off chaos in the park as passengers and motorists scampered for safety.

The fire raged on as it spread to shops where there are car batteries and gas.

Fire fighters battled to put out the inferno.

Nation, News

AbujaJabi

Seun Adeuyi


