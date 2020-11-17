Shortage Of Manpower Affects Our Efficiency — Aircraft Engineers

By Adejumo Enock

The scarcity of personnel has greatly affected the performance of Engineers in meeting up with their statutory obligations, The President of National Association of Aircraft Engineers (NAAE), Ishaya Dung has complained.

According to Dung, there is shortage of aircraft engineers across the nation’s airports.

The chairman, who said this in Lagos during the commemoration of the 2020 World Air Traffic Safety Electronic Personnel Day, also bemoaned the lack of operational vehicles in its stations to effectively operate smoothly.

According to him, only fewer engineers are present in various airport across the country to attend to aircraft technical faults.

He stressed that as a result of inadequate engineers, some of them travel from Lagos to Port Harcourt and other airports when issues arise to address some challenges that surpassed the engineers on ground.

Dung however acknowledged the management of the Nigeria Air space Management Agency for improvement on the communication equipment across the country.

He noted, “We have adequate navigation surveillance coverage within the Nigerian airspace.

“I wouldn’t say we have enough manpower but the status is not also too poor. We keep drawing the attention of the management of NAMA to some of these issues.”

The engineer further revealed that NAMA has 500 engineers across the airports in the country while over 150 engineers have been licensed since he came on board three years ago.