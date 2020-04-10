“Showbiz is Less Showy when Tomorrow is Standing on a Cliff”—Singer Simi

Popular Singer Simi has voiced her opinions on the effect of the Covid19 pandemic in the entertainment industry. Simi stated that musicians seem ordinary now and not like the Super stars they a known to be.

Even your superstars seem more ordinary now. Lol. Showbiz is less showy when tomorrow is standing on a cliff. This should humble the fuck out of everyone. — Simi (@SympLySimi) April 10, 2020

This is likely not the end of the world; but for those of us here to witness it, it should be the beginning of a reset of perspective, essence, mindset. Cos las las we ain't shit. We're just here to be the most that we can be while the universe allows it. — Simi (@SympLySimi) April 10, 2020

One second you have all these grand plans; the next, life is running circles around you. I feel like life is telling all of humanity, collectively "you ain't shit." Everybody's priority is different now. Your goals are diff now. The point to life has shifted now. Fascinating! — Simi (@SympLySimi) April 10, 2020

When we get on the other side of this thing, I wonder if we will have learnt anything. Cos people forget. — Simi (@SympLySimi) April 10, 2020