0 comments

“Showbiz is Less Showy when Tomorrow is Standing on a Cliff”—Singer Simi

by on April 10, 2020
 

Popular Singer Simi has voiced her opinions on the effect of the Covid19 pandemic in the entertainment industry. Simi stated that musicians seem ordinary now and not like the Super stars they a known to be.

“Even your superstars seem more ordinary now. Lol. Showbiz is less showy when tomorrow is standing on a cliff. This should humble the fuck out of everyone.” The singer said

Simi maintained that the arrival of this outbreak should be the beginning of a reset of perspective and mindset.

The singer further said the event of the pandemic is a way of telling humanity to be humble and knowing that our priorities are different now. She concluded by saying that if the pandemic eventually ends , shes curious to know if Humans will learn their lessons or forget everything as it is in human nature to forget.

READ  U.S. to Deny Entry to Immigrants Who Cannot Afford Healthcare

“When we get on the other side of this thing, I wonder if we will have learnt anything. Cos people forget.” She said

Breaking News, BT Entertainment, BT Lifestyle

covid19Simi

Osaherun Ighile


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 