Siemens signs €250m deal with Ghana to upgrade electricity infrastructure

The Government of Ghana, on Tuesday, 14th January, 2020, received, as part of Germany’s Compact with Africa programme, €250 million from the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany to upgrade and expand the country’s electricity transmission infrastructure. A Memorandum of Understanding, to this effect, was signed at Jubilee House, by Mr. Jonathan Amoako-Baah, CEO of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), on behalf of the Government of Ghana, and by Sabine Dall’Omo, a representative of Siemens, in the presence of the President of the Republic, and the President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG, Mr. Joe Kaeser. The signing of the MoU has seen Ghana receive a quarter of the €1 billion fund put in place by the German Government to boost the private sector in Compact countries, of which Ghana is one. Under the agreement, the two companies will work not only to improve Ghana’s electricity grid capacity and stability, but also help ensure that the country expands her ability to export power to neighbouring countries in West Africa, such as Burkina Faso, Togo and Benin. Ghana Presidency