SIM recycling rings danger for phone users

Phone numbers are now often considered the “trust anchor” for end-user accounts. In some cases, a user’s valid phone number is their user name. But what happens when the very phone numbers that are used to verify and keep end-users secure are given up, recycled and assigned to a new person? Phone number recycling is the industry term that refers to the event when that deactivated/disconnected number gets reassigned to someone else. Data of recycled phone numbers are not available but is thought that if users are not diligent in updating their account information and telcos are not aware of numbers being recycled, it can lead to increased risks for the integrity of the account.