Simba Group Distributes ‘Safety and Hygiene’ kits to KeKe Rider

Simba group are known popularly for their TVS tricycles in Nigeria. They have operated in Nigeria for over 30 years and have contributed greatly to its economy.

To support the fight against the covid19 pandemic they have started the distribution of ‘Safety and Hygiene’ packs to keke riders in areas not yet affected by the lockdown. These safety packs contain, medical masks and hand sanitizers as recommended by medical practitioners.

At a recent handover ceremony in Maiduguri in the presence of the Commissioner for Transport,Mr Abubakar Tijani and other dignitaries, the simba group representative Peter Mamza said:

“We are seeing that more and more people are turning to Keke for their transportation needs in this challenging time, due the vehicles inherent advantages as they carry only limited passengers at a time, and because kekes are very well ventilated. We commend the State Government on the initiatives it is taking to safeguard its residents, and we are glad to contribute in this manner to support their efforts.

“We want to ensure that the rider community has access to these products which will not only help keep them safe, but also enable them to continue their livelihoods in areas where movement restrictions are not yet in place. We hope that by wearing masks, and reducing the potential spread of the virus, they will be able to further benefit society.”

