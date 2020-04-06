Simon Konecki To Receive £140m from Ex-wife Adele

“Hello” song writer and singer, Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, may pay her ex-husband, Simon Konecki £140m for divorce.

The English song writer-singer who was born on 5th May, 1988 started dating Simon Konecki who was a charity entrepreneur in the summer of 2011.

On 19th October, 2012 Adele gave birth to their son Angelo.

Back in 2017, it was rumoured that the Grammy award winner and Simon Konecki had secretly married. These rumours were sparked when they were seen a couple of times wearing matching rings on their ring fingers.

Adele, confirmed their marriage by calling Konecki her husband during her acceptance speech at after being awarded for the “Album of the Year” at the 2017 Annual Grammy Awards.

After seven years of marriage, Adele’s representatives announced that she and her husband, Simon Konecki had separated but that they would continue to raise their son together.

On 13 September 2019, Adele reportedly filed for a divorce from Konecki and it has been gathered that she may pay as much as £140m to her ex-husband.