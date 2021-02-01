Simpsons Writer, Marc Wilmore Reportedly Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Emmy award winner and the Simpsons writer, Marc Wilmore has died from COVID-19 complications.

The writer died at the age of 57.

Marc Wilmore’s death was confirmed on social media by his comedian brother Larry Wilmore.

His words, “My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, died after intense battling with COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years. He was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, I love you, little brother.”

Meanwhile, co-Simpsons writer Michael Price paid tribute to the deceased by saying, “Another giant talent lost. I had the privilege to work alongside Marc Wilmore on three shows (PJs, Simpsons, FIFF); and he was the funniest person in every room. Rest In Peace, my friend.”

Wilmore joined The Simpsons writing staff in 2002 and won an Emmy as the producer for the episode “Eternal Moonshine of the Simpson Mind”.