Singapore mega-church now taking services online after spike in Coronavirus cases

City Harvest Church, a Singaporean mega-church with a congregation of 16,000 has announced that it is taking a break from holding religious activities in its facility following a spike in confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country.

The church announced that it will be broadcasting its activities online after Singaporean authorities reported its biggest jump in cases to date on Thursday February. The Asian country announced that confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country rose from 8 to 58 on Thursday.

Making the announcement in a live video, Reverend Ho Yeow Sun said;

“The leadership has been deliberating over what is the wisest and most responsible thing to do for our church in view of the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in this past week. “This is a temporary measure. I look forward to the day when the situation stabilizes and we can all come back together for service again.”

The recent Coronavirus outbreak revived memories of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) which killed more than 30 people in Singapore and nearly 800 worldwide in 2003.