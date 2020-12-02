Singer Asa Gives Reason For Staying Single

By Onwuka Gerald

Nigerian music star, Bukola Elemide, also known as Asa has explained that the reason she is still single was because she became selfish with herself and her time.

The 36-year-old gave the disclosure on Wednesday when asked by Nigerian TV presenter, Bolanle Olukanni why she was still single.

Asa was also asked if she had any plans of getting married in the future.

Responding, Asa mentioned she was still single because she became too selfish, as she wasn’t in a any rush to get married to any man.

Continuing, she said, “As I grew older, I discovered that I became too selfish with myself. I enjoy my time alone especially from 3 am in the morning but by 8 o’clock, i will be ready to let others be in my company.

“That early morning period is just about me and me alone. I make the best decisions during that time.

“I am not sure as to whether anyone who wants to be with me would understand my resolve, really enjoy being alone by that time of the day”, she said.

“I previously dated a guy, i however left because he couldn’t see reason that I needed my space early in the morning.

Asa added that she doesn’t have problem of being alone should the marriage happen; however, if it doesn’t, she remains happy with how her life is at the moment.