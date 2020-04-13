Singer Davido Buys House For His Staff.

The popular award winning Nigerian Musician David Adeleke ,Also known as Davido took to his official twitter account to announce that he bought a house for his staff.
Davido known for is generosity and boisterous personality tweeted that he turned his men/staff into landlords in Lekki, Lagos and feels great about it.
“Turned my MEN into LANDLORDS IN LEKKI!!!”
‘Never Ever Should Sexual Abuse be Employed as Ammunition in Public/Private Exchanges’—Hadiza Isma El-Rufai
#COVID19: FriesLand Campina Donates 47,500 Family Packs of Peak Milk and 3Crown Milk to Support Low Income Families
Gospel Singer, Nathaniel Bassey And Wife, Sarah Pen Down Lovely Messages To Themselves On Their 7th Wedding Anniversary