Singer Davido To Lead #EndSARS Protest In Abuja Today

Nigerian Musician, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido has announced that he will be leading the protest agianst the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), today (Sunday).

Davido, who said this yesterday in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @davido, called on Nigerians living in Abuja to come and join him in the protest.

Abuja 2moro …. !!! Who with me??? #EndSarsNow — Davido (@davido) October 10, 2020

This follows other international musicians including Trey Songz, Chance The Rapper, Big Sean calls to seek the disbandment of the police unit.

The activities of SARS have come under scrutiny in recent times, as several members of the squad have been found guilty of using their position of authority to trample on the rights of citizens, especially the youths.

The latest protests against SARS, triggered by yet another controversial incident in Delta yesterday, went beyond previous efforts as many took to the streets for more than two days, determined to rid the country of the unit.

In Abuja, Lagos, Delta, Delta, and several states protests were held, asking the police authorities and the Muhamadu Buhari-led Federal Government to act fast.