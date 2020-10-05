Singer Naira Marley Reveals What Will Happen If He Leads Protest Against #FSARS

Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley has revealed what will happen to him if he decides to protest against injustice meted on youths by officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

The Singer on Saturday criticised Nigerians trending the hashtag ‘EndSARS’ saying they should rather go out to protest.

He tweeted: “In this country, we love protesting on twitter. That’s the problem.”

In this country We love protesting on twitter

That’s d problem — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 3, 2020

However, Nigerians lambasted him, demanding that he should lead the protest and watch his fans ‘Marlians’ join him.

But in a later tweet on Sunday, Marley said if he decides to protest they would take him to Kirikiri prison.

“If you all want me to lead the protest I will lead but just know that they will send me to kirikiri prison this time,” he tweeted.

If y’all want me to lead D protest I will lead but just know that they will send me to kirikiri prison this time. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 4, 2020

In the past few days, SARS has been condemned due to their killing and harassment of innocent Nigerians.