Singer Naira Marley Reveals What Will Happen If He Leads Protest Against #FSARS

Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley has revealed what will happen to him if he decides to protest against injustice meted on youths by officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).
The Singer on Saturday criticised Nigerians trending the hashtag ‘EndSARS’ saying they should rather go out to protest.
He tweeted: “In this country, we love protesting on twitter. That’s the problem.”
However, Nigerians lambasted him, demanding that he should lead the protest and watch his fans ‘Marlians’ join him.
But in a later tweet on Sunday, Marley said if he decides to protest they would take him to Kirikiri prison.
“If you all want me to lead the protest I will lead but just know that they will send me to kirikiri prison this time,” he tweeted.
In the past few days, SARS has been condemned due to their killing and harassment of innocent Nigerians.