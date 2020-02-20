Singer Rihanna Turns 32 Today

Rihanna moved to the US in 2005, when she signed with Def Jan Recordings and earned significant recognition following the release of her first two studio albums, Music of the sun (2005) and A Girl like me (2006), both of which were influenced by Caribbean music and peaked within the top ten of the US Billboard 200 chart.

Her international chart-topping single ”Umbrella” earned Rihanna her first Grammy Award winning Best Rap/sung collaboration.

Having sold over 250 million records, Rihanna is one of the world’s Best selling music artists. She has earned 14 number one singleA, 31 top-ten singles in the US, and 30 top-ten entries in the UK. Her accolades include nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and six Guinness World Records. Forbes ranked her among the top ten Highest paid celebrities in 2012 and 2014.

She is known for reinventing her style and image, Rihanna’s music and fashion sense are noted by the media and today marks the singer’s 32nd birthday.