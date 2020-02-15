Single in my 30s— MI Abaga

Nigerian Musician, MI Abaga says he is single and in his 30s.
On his verified twitter account @Mi_Abaga, he wrote: “Single.. in my 30’s.. average height 👀.. upcoming musican 🙏🏾🙏🏾.. side hustle as entrepreneur 💰.. Twitter do your thing.”
Single.. in my 30's.. average height 👀.. upcoming musican 🙏🏾🙏🏾.. side hustle as entrepreneur 💰.. Twitter do your thing pic.twitter.com/qM8Fw8AEFu— Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) February 14, 2020
Single.. in my 30's.. average height 👀.. upcoming musican 🙏🏾🙏🏾.. side hustle as entrepreneur 💰.. Twitter do your thing pic.twitter.com/qM8Fw8AEFu
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.