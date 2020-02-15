0 comments

Single in my 30s— MI Abaga

by on February 15, 2020
 

Nigerian Musician, MI Abaga says he is single and in his 30s.

On his verified twitter account @Mi_Abaga, he wrote: “Single.. in my 30’s.. average height 👀.. upcoming musican 🙏🏾🙏🏾.. side hustle as entrepreneur 💰.. Twitter do your thing.”

READ  Tinubu, Obasanjo, Atiku to Decide Buhari's Ministers
Nation, News

MI Abaga

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 