Sir Shina Peters, Brymo, Waje, Others Collaborate To Work On Independence Theme Song

NigeriaAt60 will be celebrated with a theme song as music artistes like, Sir Shina Peters, Brymo, Waje and others are planning to work on a song with theme ‘We are Nigeria’.

The initiatives was brought by a property firm, Adron Homes in celebration of the country getting to 60 years.

Clarence Peters was among the team that handled the visual aspect of the work.

The artistes communicated the essence of displaying love and care to one another using their respective dialect.

Meanwhile a brand ambassador to the company, Chioma Omeruah expressed optimism by saying she believes things in no time will change for good and be for benefit of all.

Similarly, the Group Executive Secretary, Ayodeji Ojo-Omoniyi during unveiling in Lagos, explained that the song is an identification that Nigeria is celebrating getting to 60 years old.

“It is unfortunate that the celebration is coming at a time when Coronavirus is killing and wreaking havoc on the country’s economy.

“To that regard, we are introducing a ’60-60 promo meant to empower customers and clients in way of supporting them in their businesses”, he added.