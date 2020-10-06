Sirika Commends Obiano On Anambra Cargo Airport

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has commended the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano for embarking on a cargo airport project in the state.

According to Sirika, the airport will positively impact on the economic development of the state and the South East region.

The Minister who made the commendation when he received the Governor in his office on Tuesday, promised that his ministry and its agencies will always give the necessary guide and cooperation to states embarking on such project 3 in order to ensure that all internationally set standards are met.

“Airports can be viable if they are built with specific objectives in mind and expressed the belief that the Anambra airport will be successful in serving the interests of the trading population of the state and environs.

“I advise the Governor to sustain the ongoing collaboration with the regulatory authorities to ensure that all regulations and guidelines for the construction and operation of airports are met”, he said.

In his remarks, Obiano said that Anambra International Cargo Airport, located at Umueri will be ready for commissioning in April 2021 and that the state would be honoured to have him perform the task.

He said we, “We are sure of the date because we have the money to complete it. We are not asking for any assistance, neither are we taking any loans. I am here personally to brief you on the project and to invite you to commission it for us in April 2021.

“The decision to embark on the airport project was informed by the need to cater to the economic interests of the state and its environs.

“The airport has the second-longest runway in the country, after the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, built with the best available materials, with a guaranteed lifespan of 100 years.

“The airport is just a few kilometres from Onitsha town, the economic nerve centre of the south-east region. It is strategically located and is a worthwhile investment.

“The construction of the airport has been guided by recommendations and guidelines of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) as it hopes to meet the best international standards.