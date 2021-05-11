Six Die Of Strange Disease In Kano State

Kano state government has confirmed that six persons have died of a strange disease in Minjibir Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Aminu Tsanyawa, who confirmed the development, on Monday, added that 46 affected persons have been hospitalised.

According to Tsanyawa, the outbreak began in Gandun Koya village on May 7, and spread to nearby communities.

The commissioner said: “The cause of the outbreak can be attributed to open defecation and poor sanitation in the communities.

“The patients presented symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting. Six persons died of the disease, 28 were discharged, and 18 others are still on admission.”

He added that the ministry of health has begun investigation to unravel the cause of the disease.

However, he called on the residents to maintain a clean environment and ensure personal hygiene to control the spread of the disease.

This is coming weeks after a similar outbreak occurred in the state, which was said to have been caused by the consumption of contaminated drinks.

On the previous outbreak, coordinator of the National Agency of Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Kano, Shaba Muhammad, had said: “Reports indicated that the infection involves sachet water and local drinks suspected to be prepared with expired and adulterated products.”